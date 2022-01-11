Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

“Soloists Vs. Full Choir” • Which Do You Prefer?

·

E HAVE TWO choirs singing each Sunday. A smaller group sings for the 9:00am Mass; a large chorus sings for the 11:00am Mass. We do all kinds of music at our Masses: contemporary polyphony, Renaissance polyphony, a cappella plainsong, accompanied plainsong, pipe organ voluntaries, and so forth. Like most choirmasters, I’ve been overwhelmed with obligations lately; but someday I will find time to post audio examples. For example, here’s a brief excerpt of a Guerror Kyrie—which is based on Kyrie Cum Jubilo—sung by the 9:00am (small) group.

Advantages To Each: I love working with the large chorus. I also love working with the small group. The small group contains (basically) professional singers; and there’s something nice about not having to repeat instructions ad infinitum. The large chorus has a luscious, rich, refreshing sound; and there’s something irresistibly powerful about introducing the beauties of sacred music to neophytes. After all, as Father Valentine used to say: “The cemeteries are full of people who thought they were indispensible.”

Greensleeves: Listen to this live recording of #677—“What Child Is This?” set to GREENSLEEVES—from the Brébeuf hymnal as sung by the full chorus (treble voices only):

Now listen to a live recording of #677 sung by the “soloist” group:

Which sound do you prefer? Why?

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe to the CCW Mailing List

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.