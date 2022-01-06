PDF Download • “Feast of the Holy Name” (Vespers Organ Accompaniment)

OBODY COULD EVER KNOW. Nobody, that is, except a choirmaster! Only a fellow choirmaster knows how much work it takes to run a music program. We are required to do so much more than our “job description” outlines. Whether it’s spending time creating the Order of Worship, editing scores, researching repertoire, communicating with current choir members, recruiting new members—the list goes on and on. Not to mention rehearsing and learning more about sacred music. Then we have the “extra” things required to run a successful program: such a becoming the sound technician because nobody else will. Then we have the “annoying things” that seem endless: such as people who intrude into your pre-Mass rehearsal (when time is so precious) and—I am not making this up— stuff cash into your pockets literally while you’re playing the organ. When you catch up to the stranger after Mass, he says: “Oh, that money was for my sister’s wedding in two months.” The list goes on and on.

Here’s an organ accompaniment I put together for the Feast of the Most Holy Name of Jesus. It’s pretty ugly, but maybe it will give you some ideas:

* PDF Download • Organ Accompaniment (14 pages)

“Feast of the Holy Name” • Organ Accompaniment for Vespers

—Ugly Score for organists only!

You can download the organ accompaniment for Vespers of the Holy Family at this website. That score needs a lot of cleaning; time will tell whether I can fix it before this coming Sunday!

