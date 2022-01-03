Whether one considers the Missale Vetustum or the post-conciliar calendar—or even the 1908 calendar—the feasts which follow Christmas are very confusing. Last year I created this comparison chart. I hope you find it helpful. As far as I can tell, my chart is the first effort to carefully detail the changes made to post-Christmas feasts (unless we also count the rather basic one by Lauren Pristas).
Confusing Feasts of Christmas
Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.