PDF Download • Carol based on “The First Nowell”

AVING A STRONG desire to emphasize the excellent texts in the Brébeuf hymnal, I have perhaps been guilty of neglecting to underscore its fabulous melodies. The tunes we chose are fresh, gorgeous, and simple enough for congregations. We also accepted original hymn tunes by excellent composers, and you’ll be astonished when you hear what they came up with. Several—including hymn tunes by Dr. Alfred Calabrese and Richard J. Clark—have been featured at the Sacred Music Symposium. Mr. Peter Lejeune had several of his melodies accepted for publication in the Brébeuf hymnal, and I obtained permission to add English words to a Christmas arrangement he did for a different project.

I recorded all the voices, to give you an idea how it sounds: 1

REHEARSAL VIDEOS for each individual voice and PDF score await you at #87488.



Many readers won’t click on that link—depriving themselves of the PDF score and individual tracks.

Will you do so?



NOTES FROM THIS ARTICLE:

1 I’m a baritone, and I always hate the sound of my soprano voice—but this is simply to demonstrate how it sounds.

