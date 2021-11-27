PDF Download • “Two Easy Advent Hymns”

F YOU’RE INTERESTED in adding a new hymn into your Advent repertoire, Ecce Clara Vox Intonat is one that can be learned without too much difficulty. A quick YouTube search will provide a plethora of recordings to help you learn it. You can access a poetic translation; I also provide a literal translation—see below—by Father Joesph Connelly, who served as professor of Gregorian Chant at Saint Mary’s Seminary (New Oscott, Birmingham) from 1934-1956.

PDF Download • Vox Clara Ecce Intonat

—Easy Gregorian Hymn for Advent.

Literal Translation:

1. The Baptist’s message of rebuke rings loud and clear through all the world of darkness: Away with dreams of darkness. Jesus, the light, is shining in the sky.

2. Let the slothful soul now arise and no longer lie earth-bound, for a new sun is now shining, Christ, Who will take away every sin.

3. Behold the Lamb is sent to us to pay freely the debt we owe. Therefore let all of us together, with tears of sorrow, ask for His pardon…

4. So that when He comes in glory at the end of time and causes fear in all hearts, He will not then punish us, as our sins deserve, but in His pity be our protector.

A Little History: Ecce Clara Vox Intonat seems to have originated in the 6th century, and is sometimes attributed to St. Ambrose. It has historically been used during the Office of Lauds during Advent, but when you read through the translation you might agree that it could certainly be sung during Sunday Masses in Advent, perhaps especially during the 3rd Sunday of Advent in the Extraordinary Form where the Gospel quotes John the Baptist saying, “I am the voice of one crying out in the wilderness, make straight the way of the Lord…” (John 1: 19-28)

REMINDER: If you want one more easy hymn to sing during Advent, why not try the Gaude, Dei Genitrix? It is also quite appropriate to the Advent season.

PDF Download • Gaude Dei Genitrix

—Easy Gregorian Hymn for Advent.

Rejoice, Mother of God, spotless Virgin;

rejoice, for thou hast received joy from the Angel;

rejoice, thou hast brought forth the splendor of eternal light; Mother, Rejoice;

rejoice, Virgin Mother of God;

thou only art Mother and Virgin;

all creation praises thee,

Mother of the Light;

be for us, we pray,

a perpetual intercessor.

