Not A Parody! • “The Global Warming Hymn” (2021)

ECENTLY, I POSTED an article called Seven Solutions: Getting Catholics Singing Again, declaring that we must avoid “goofy, uninspired hymns with extremely predictable rhymes.” In that same article, I posted an elegant hymn translation by Monsignor Knox to demonstrate elevated, dignified, inspiring language. But what would be an example of an uninspired hymn with vapid rhymes?

Consider the following hymn text—by Carolyn Gillette (Presbyterian)—which was kindly emailed to me. [Hat tip to T.P.H.]

For the most part, the hymn speaks for itself. I would point out, however, this curious line:

“We pray for the animals

here in our midst

who cannot defend their own

right to exist.”

I love animals, and Saint Thomas Aquinas says we must be kind to them. On the other hand, do they have a right to exist strictly speaking? When cheetahs eat antelope are they in violation of the law? When whales eat fish, are they in violation of the law?

Something Different: Now for something completely different. Look at this beautiful image—from approximately 988AD—of the reception of Holy Communion:

