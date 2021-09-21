Do you know what the church narthex is? It’s kind of like a separate room, blocked off by a wall. A buddy of mine (sitting in the narthex) took some iPhone recordings of our congregation singing Vespers. Here’s how they sound sans organ. [Note: Whenever I play for Vespers, I make sure to have some psalms a cappella.] And here’s how they sound with accompaniment. Our entire parish sings Vespers each Sunday—whoever wants to show up. All are welcome.
Church “Narthex” • What’s that?
