Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

Hymn Lyrics Which Don’t Fit

·

If we grow up singing hymns, we’re incapable of judging them—because we’re “too close” to them. People who know and love “Abide with me, fast falls the eventide” probably never realized the first word is one of the most egregious examples of incorrect accentuation. (The correct accent for “abide” is on the second syllable, not the first.) Similarly, when “O God, our help in ages past” is sung to SAINT ANNE, the word “under” should be replaced with “beneath”—otherwise the accentuation is incorrect. Another egregious example would be “Come Holy Ghost” (sung to LAMBILLOTTE), which incorrectly accents the final syllable of the word Comforter (“O Comforter, to Thee we cry…”).

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe to the CCW Mailing List

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.