Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

We Urgently Require Funds! • Can You Give $5.00 Per Month?

·

ORE THAN A YEAR has elapsed since I made a fundraising appeal for our 501(c)3 organization. I will be honest: I used to hate fundraising. I was embarrassed to ask readers for money. But I realized something: I believe so strongly in what our organization is doing, I’m no longer ashamed to beg! Over the past year, our website has received approximately 1,500,000 page views. So our efforts are clearly making a difference—although we feel like we’re just getting started.

I ask you to read and share this letter:

*  PDF Download • “We Urgently Require Funds”
—A personal letter from the president of Corpus Christi Watershed (3 July 2021).

We must find 150 new donors willing to give $5.00 per month:

*  Click here to donate!

Please help us share with others what has been handed down to us. Thank you!

If you cannot open the PDF document, here’s a JPEG version:

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe to the CCW Mailing List

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.