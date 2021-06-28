Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

28 June 2021 • “Progress is what counts…”

·

Like so many others, we lost about a year’s worth of rehearsals due to Covid19. We are trying to make up for lost time, and we have begun learning Father Guerrero’s Missa De Beata Virgine II published in Rome circa 1582. Here is a 37 second audio clip recorded at Mass last Sunday. We have a long way to go, but we are making progress … and progress is what counts! In the 1960s, they tried to kill music like this—perhaps because it was so beautiful? But they were not able to kill it.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe to the CCW Mailing List

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.