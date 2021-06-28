28 June 2021 • “Progress is what counts…”

Like so many others, we lost about a year’s worth of rehearsals due to Covid19. We are trying to make up for lost time, and we have begun learning Father Guerrero’s Missa De Beata Virgine II published in Rome circa 1582. Here is a 37 second audio clip recorded at Mass last Sunday. We have a long way to go, but we are making progress … and progress is what counts! In the 1960s, they tried to kill music like this—perhaps because it was so beautiful? But they were not able to kill it.

