26 June 2021 • “Twenty Seconds”

I could not do my job without the Brébeuf Hymnal. Here’s a Live Recording (20 seconds) from last night’s Mass. Our volunteer choir is frequently called upon—at the last second—to sing for first Masses, solemn high Masses, dedication Masses, and so forth. With the Brébeuf Hymnal, I can always pull out marvelous, wonderful, thrilling songs (in Latin and English) that sound fantastic. By the way, that piece is #711 in the Brébeuf Hymnal: Gott Vater Sei Gepriesen (“God Father, praise and glory”), translated by Fr. John Ernest Rothensteiner.

