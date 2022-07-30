Goupil in Blocks

The answer is finally here! • GOUPIL GRADUAL (Both Volumes)
Shortcuts:
1st Sunday of Advent
|Introit: Ad te levavi animam meam
|score
|mp3
|video
|organ
|ps-toned
|Gradual: Universi qui te exspectant
|score
|mp3
|video
|organ
|ps-toned
|Alleluia: Ostende nobis Domine
|score
|mp3
|video
|organ
|ps-toned
|Gradual + Alleluia shortcuts
|mode 8
|mode 8 alt
|mode 1D
|Offertory: Ad te levavi (SHARED)
|score
|mp3
|video
|organ
|ps-toned
|Communion: Dominus dabit benignitatem
|score
|mp3
|video
|organ
|ps-toned
2nd Sunday of Advent
|Introit
|Gradual
|Alleluia
|Offertory
|Communion
Christmas
|Introit
|Gradual
|Alleluia
|Offertory
|Communion
Epiphany
|Introit
|Gradual
|Alleluia
|Offertory
|Communion
Septuagesima
|Introit
|Gradual
|Alleluia
|Offertory
|Communion