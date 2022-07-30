Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

Goupil in Blocks

The answer is finally here!   •   GOUPIL GRADUAL (Both Volumes)

Shortcuts:

Advent
Christmas
Epiphany
Septuagesima
Lent
Easter
Pentecost
Christus Rex

1st Sunday of Advent

Introit: Ad te levavi animam meamscoremp3videoorganps-toned
Gradual: Universi qui te exspectantscoremp3videoorganps-toned
Alleluia: Ostende nobis Dominescoremp3videoorganps-toned
Gradual + Alleluia shortcutsmode 8mode 8 altmode 1D
Offertory: Ad te levavi (SHARED)scoremp3videoorganps-toned
Communion: Dominus dabit benignitatemscoremp3videoorganps-toned

2nd Sunday of Advent

Introit
Gradual
Alleluia
Offertory
Communion

Christmas

Introit
Gradual
Alleluia
Offertory
Communion

Epiphany

Introit
Gradual
Alleluia
Offertory
Communion

Septuagesima

Introit
Gradual
Alleluia
Offertory
Communion

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.