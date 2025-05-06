Beginning a Men’s Schola

I mentioned that we recently began a men’s Schola Cantorum. Last Sunday, they sang the COMMUNION ANTIPHON for the 3rd Sunday of Easter, Year C. If you’re so inclined, feel free to listen to this live recording of them. I feel like we have a great start, and we’ll get better and better as time goes on. The musical score for that COMMUNION ANTIPHON can be downloaded (completely free of charge) from the feasts website.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.