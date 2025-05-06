Corpus Christi Watershed

Jesus said to them: “I have come into this world so that a sentence may fall upon it, that those who are blind should see, and those who see should become blind. If you were blind, you would not be guilty. It is because you protest, ‘We can see clearly,’ that you cannot be rid of your guilt.”

Beginning a Men’s Schola

I mentioned that we recently began a men’s Schola Cantorum. Last Sunday, they sang the COMMUNION ANTIPHON for the 3rd Sunday of Easter, Year C. If you’re so inclined, feel free to listen to this live recording of them. I feel like we have a great start, and we’ll get better and better as time goes on. The musical score for that COMMUNION ANTIPHON can be downloaded (completely free of charge) from the feasts website.

