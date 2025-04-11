HE SACRED MUSIC SYMPOSIA have been the highlight of my sacred music journey each year in 2018, 2019, (break for covid) 2022, and 2023. Each and every seminar was such a great learning experience. The 2023 symposium took the cake, as that year was the first time I was selected to serve as faculty. That year—in addition to performing my songs ‘Fly Away’ and ‘Five Loaves and Two Fishes’ for the seminar participants as part of a presentation—I detailed my journey from singer-songwriter to church pianist and choir director. This year, I’m excited to be part of the faculty—along with Jeff Ostrowski, Rev. Kilpatrick, Kaitrin Drost, Jonathan Bading (the man in charge of PALESTRINA500), and Kevin Allen (my favorite Catholic composer). Each member of our faculty has been forming choirs in real Catholic parishes for years. I’ll be instructing the participants on Gregorian chant, conducting the seminar participants in singing Palestrina’s ‘AVE MARIA’ (from his Offertoria). I will also share my experiences building up a volunteer church choir, along with the joys and challenges of being a choir director.

More details: Sacred Music Symposium 2025

Details • Our conference will take place from the 23rd to the 29th of June and will be held at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Michigan, USA. Registration is ongoing, with a special discount available (for a limited time). Check out the symposium website:

ccwatershed.org/symposium

