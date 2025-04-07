Corpus Christi Watershed

Jesus said to them: “I have come into this world so that a sentence may fall upon it, that those who are blind should see, and those who see should become blind. If you were blind, you would not be guilty. It is because you protest, ‘We can see clearly,’ that you cannot be rid of your guilt.”

Views from the Choir Loft

Yesterday’s Offertory • ‘Live’ by 2 Young Women

·

NCE WE COMPLETE the entire liturgical year—and we’re not far from that—I believe the feasts website will become quite well known. Even though it was only begun in September of 2024, it already contains more than 400 scores and rehearsal videos. Yesterday, a man approached me after the 10:00AM Mass. (Clearly elderly, he used a walker.) He said: “I want to thank you. I’ve been going to this church for 40 years, and this is the first time we’ve ever had a real choir.” The fact is, each week I’m honored and privileged to direct a wonderful choir of about 35 singers.

Two Young Women On the other hand, a large choir isn’t necessary to have dignified music at Mass. Below is a ‘live’ recording from yesterday (the 5th Sunday of Lent) where the OFFERTORY is sung in a wonderful way by two young women:

Here’s the direct URL link.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.