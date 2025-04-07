Corpus Christi Watershed

Jesus said to them: “I have come into this world so that a sentence may fall upon it, that those who are blind should see, and those who see should become blind. If you were blind, you would not be guilty. It is because you protest, ‘We can see clearly,’ that you cannot be rid of your guilt.”

Father John Paul Lewis • “Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Oklahoma City”

OD DOES NOT FAIL to provide priests for his Church. Even in our times, when things seem very dark, encouraging examples can be found. Consider Saint Francis of Assisi Parish in Oklahoma City. Their priest is Father John Paul Lewis. Their music director is Dr. Alvez Barkoskie. We haven’t had the pleasure of meeting either of them—but perhaps our readers have? Based on their musical program (see below), they are doing what Vatican II mandated: viz. “preserving and fostering with great care” the THESAURUS MUSICAE SACRAE.

Holy Week We were sent their musical program for Holy Week (Hebdomada Major) and the musical selections look wonderful:

