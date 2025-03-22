“Reader Feedback” • 22 March 2025

From a reader in New York City: “Your website is truly an outstanding beacon of hope. I consider your monumental feasts website to be the best kept secret in church music. So many online voices seem capable only of tearing down and attacking others, whereas you are doing the hard work of building things up. Never allow yourself to be dragged into online disputes; people who constantly complain show an unhappiness (jealousy?) in their own heart. Remember the old adage: misery loves company. Just continue doing what you’re doing.”

