“Reader Feedback” • 14 March 2025

We received the following message: “I am a revert to the Catholic faith. I want to tell you how enriched I am by your posts. I hold a music degree & have accepted a job at [we redact names for anonymity’s sake] which has both the Extraordinary and Ordinary forms of the Roman Rite. In particular, I love the INTROITS (in English, for the Ordinary Form) you’ve been posting at your splendid Feasts Website. I’m eager to reach the end of the liturgical year, so they’ll begin to repeat.”

