PDF Download • “Communion Antiphons” (Complete) for Ordinary Time — 238 pages!

CURRENTLY HAVE a fancy title. Yet any thought that it comes with power would be fantastically delusional on many levels. It is a position of service. I am not entitled to my current position. Furthermore, I could be replaced at any time (not that I plan to put myself in such a position!) All is gift. God’s creation is a gift. The unimaginable joy to be of service to God and His people (the Church)—is a gift. The sacrifice of personal time, sleep, and comfort in order to do so—is a gift. The headaches of preparation while responsible for others’ personal well-being (family and colleagues especially)—is a gift. To collaborate with extraordinary artists who also create as an act of love—is a gift.1

I hope our readers will accept the following gift:

* PDF Download • COMMUNION ANTIPHONS—238 pages

—Sundays in Ordinary Time (complete) • 238-page PDF file.

—For Assembly, Schola, SATB Choir, Organ • Roman Missal, 3rd edition.

—Composed and harmonized by Richard J. Clark.

To get a ‘feel’ for how these sound, here’s an example (conducted by Maestro Paul French):

All is gift never to be taken for granted. We should kneel down and give thanks to be able to continue in service to God and others.

• Related article: Aftermath: Never Take Holy Week for Granted

OFFER THIS GIFT of the complete Communion Antiphons for Ordinary Time. The PDF file (above) includes scores for SATB choir, cantor, assembly, and organ. Congregation files for each antiphon are also included! The antiphons are from the Roman Missal, Third Edition. The verses are in accordance with those prescribed by the GRADUALE ROMANUM. There are sixty-six (66) in all, as the Roman Missal offers two (2) antiphons per Sunday in Ordinary Time regardless of the cycle. The official rubrics say:

6. Two antiphons are provided for Communion, the first from the Psalms, and the second for the most part from the Gospel. One or the other may be selected, as circumstances suggest, but preference should be given to an antiphon that is in harmony with the Gospel of the Mass.

Now Given To The World • These settings were initially offered for free in the Archdiocese of Boston during the pandemic as the pastoral need was greater than any pursuit of publication. My other communion antiphons for Advent, Christmas, Lent, Easter, and Feasts and Solemnities for Ordinary Time can be found here with GIA Publications:

• Communion Antiphons for Advent

• Communion Antiphons for Christmas

• Communion Antiphons for Lent

• Communion Antiphons for Easter

• Communion Antiphons for Feasts and Solemnities During Ordinary Time • Volume 1

• Communion Antiphons for Feasts and Solemnities During Ordinary Time • Volume 2

1 Collaborating with my children musically is a gift beyond all measure … especially when working a job that takes one away from family quite a bit. God finds a way.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.