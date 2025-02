A reader wants to know why the Entrance and Communion antiphons in certain publications deviate from what’s prescribed by the Gpublished after Vatican II. Click here to read our answer . The short answer is: the Adalbert Propers were never intended to be sung. They were intended for private Masses(or Masses without music).

It is important above all that we never lose sight of our true goal as church musicians: the right worship of Almighty God. This is not a pious sentiment that should cause us to be lax about technical elements of music. Rather, the lofty nature of this goal is should motivate and inspire us to pursue the techne of musicianship with even greater zeal.

—Dr. Samuel Backman