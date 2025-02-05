Corpus Christi Watershed

Abbey Psalms & Canticles • Copyright?

A mildly disturbing “Triple C” (Confusion, Controversy, and Contradiction) reigns when it comes to the question of whether the so-called ABBEY PSALMS AND CANTICLES is a candidate for proprietary copyright. The morality question is clear-cut: it’s immoral to sell mandatory Mass texts for profit. (Entities which have done this in the past are obligated to make restitution.) But from a legal standpoint, serious questions have been raised. Without taking a position, this thorough article provides a summary of the issue.

