“Prelim. Details” • Sacred Music Symposium 2025

HAT IS IT that distinguishes our Sacred Music Symposium from other conferences? One thing would be the heartfelt and powerful testimonies—hundreds of them—written by those who have attended. We encourage everyone to read those testimonies, posted at this website. Many participants traveled more than 6,000 miles to attend. Another thing that distinguishes our event is its purpose. Our conference is laser-focused on providing “hands-on” instruction for Catholic musicians.

This Year’s Theme • Indeed, the theme selected for 2025 is: “HOW TO AVOID COMMON PITFALLS FOR PARISH CHOIRS.” Too many parish choirs don’t sound as nice as they could (partially due to paltry and unjust salaries paid to choirmasters). We’re here to help! This year we provide practical tips to survive & thrive in an extremely challenging vocation. We know of no other church music conference attempting anything like what we have planned this year. You’re going to love it!

Four (4) Items To Remember:

(1) Confirmed Dates • Our conference will take place 23 June 2025 through 29 June 2025. Most participants will probably arrive on Sunday evening (22 June) or Monday morning (23 June). All the Monday events—which take place in the evening—aren’t required. That’s because we understand unforeseen delays sometimes occur when it comes to travel.

(2) Masses We Will Sing • As always, our conference is designed for both forms. We will sing for Mass in the EXTRAORDINARY FORM on Saturday (28 June 2025) in Grand Rapids, Michigan. We will sing for Mass in the ORDINARY FORM on Sunday (29 June 2025) in Muskegon, Michigan.

(3) Location • The training sessions will take place in Muskegon, Michigan. It is less than a 3 hours’ drive from Detroit. It is a 4 hours’ drive from Indianapolis. It is less than a 3 hours’ drive from Chicago. The church hosting us has world-class acoustics.

(4) Further Details • Further details are forthcoming. Very soon, you will be able to sign up! We released the dates on 2 December 2024, but today we are reminding you—in case you haven’t marked them on your calendar.

If you have special requests—in terms

of courses you’d like us to offer—

now is your last chance! Send your

ideas to: dom.mocquereau@gmail.com

This film explains our conference:

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.