In Memoriam • Dr. William Mahrt

T THE VERY START of this Jubilee year, we mourn the passing of Dr. William Mahrt, who died late in the afternoon of January 1, 2025. One of the world’s foremost authorities on Gregorian chant, Dr. Mahrt was a tremendous teacher whose depth of scholarship was matched by his greatness of soul. Dr. Mahrt’s writings in musicology, especially within the realm of Gregorian chant, are truly magisterial. Readers of the CMAA’s Sacred Music journal will remember Bill’s insightful and pithy editorials in each issue, almost always bearing a one- or two-word title. His reviews of repertoire in the same journal show forth his unparalleled mastery of chant and polyphony. The 2012 reworking of a number of earlier articles into the book The Musical Shape of the Liturgy was a great gift for a new generation of men and women who are dedicated, like Bill, to promoting the Church’s treasury of sacred music at the parish level.

This is one of the most remarkable things about Bill’s professional life: although he was ever the scholar, he was never removed from the demands of actual liturgical praxis. He led a successful career as a professor at Stanford University (his alma mater), and he also led the St. Ann Choir week-by-week in rehearsal and at Sunday Mass in Palo Alto continuously for more than fifty years. Bill was no ivory tower academic, but a brilliant and faithful man who had tasted heaven in the chants of the Church and who ardently shared his knowledge and love for sacred music with his fellow parishioners and musicians.

Numerous times, I heard Dr. Mahrt give lectures and presentations on sacred music, always learning something from what he taught. Occasionally, while participating together in various conferences, I had the chance to share a meal with him, which always felt like sitting at the feet of a (very humble) master. On a few occasions, I also had the imposing task of presenting papers on musical topics in his presence, during the course of which I cited one or more of his works. I will never forget his kindness and encouragement to me on those occasions.

Dr. Mahrt’s death is a real loss for his family and for so many others who came to love him for his gentleness and generosity, as well as his erudition and accomplishments.

AINT PAUL describes the way in which the Holy Spirit manifests Himself in human souls: “The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control” (Galatians 5:22-23). According to this standard, Bill was a man very much filled with the Holy Spirit.

We pray that Dr. Mahrt may soon sing alongside the angels and saints as part of the heavenly choir. Requiescat in pace!

