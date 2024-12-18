Corpus Christi Watershed

Confirmed • Fr. David Friel elected Vice-President: “Society for Catholic Liturgy”

N SEPTEMBER OF 2024, the Board of Directors for the Society for Catholic Liturgy elected the Rev. David M. Friel (Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary) as its Vice-President. Father Friel holds a Doctorate in Liturgical Studies from the Catholic University of America and is Director of Liturgy and Chair of the Department of Pastoral Theology at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Philadelphia. As Vice-President, Father Friel will chair the Conference Planning Committee. Many readers had the privilege of meeting Father Friel in person when he celebrated Mass in Los Angeles for Sacred Music Symposium 2023.

The Society for Catholic Liturgy has launched a quarterly update called INCIPIT. In Latin, the correct accent is “íncipit” whereas in English most people say “incípit.” It will be interesting to see which pronunciation they adopt.

