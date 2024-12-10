35 Children Chanting “Sálve Regína” From Memory

HE AFTERNOON that Mr. Ostrowski encouraged me to contribute an article for CORPUS CHRISTI WATERSHED, I thought: “What on earth do I have to contribute that would be of value to those far more experienced than I am?” As I was sitting in my office collecting my thoughts, nestled in a quiet suburban parish of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, my colleague walked into my office asking if I’d read a certain article in the newspaper. The article in question spoke about the Catholic Church in Milwaukee, how some suburban parishes were combining, and pontificated about how “oh, obviously the Church is dying” (I am paraphrasing).

My Confirmation • This made me think back to a letter my brother wrote to me years ago. It was for a retreat I was attending in preparation to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation. He wrote: “The Catholic Church has been around for over 2,000 years and is no stranger to adversity. There are those who want to tear it down, belittle it, ostracize it, and so forth.” But he explained that my reception of this Sacrament was part of my preparation to bear the burden against adversity, take up the Cross, and continue the walk to keep the Faith alive.

My Aerial View • Over time, buildings will disappear and congregations will consolidate. However, from my aerial view in the choir loft, I feel an overwhelming sense of vibrancy and growth. My school choir had sung for their school Mass earlier that same day. Listen to them as they chant the Sálve Regína during the Post-Communion:

A Stronghold • Thirty-five children chanting Sálve Regína from memory shows a promising outlook—at least for me—about the current pulse and future life of the Church. Through the songs of their praise, God is establishing a stronghold in my parish to silence any enemies (Psalm 8). I am blessed to work with children every day that help shoulder the burden and make my cross feel lighter as we all walk together.

