N KEEPING WITH an ancient practice of the Holy Church, the moveable feasts of the coming year are announced following the Gospel. Interestingly, the rubrics indicate that the Gospel be sung! (However, even if read, that should not stop one from singing the proclamation):

On the Epiphany of the Lord, after the singing of the Gospel, a Deacon or cantor, in keeping with an ancient practice of the Holy Church, announces from the ambo the moveable feasts of the current year according to this formula:

Según la antigua tradición de la Iglesia, en el día de la Epifanía del Señor, después del canto del Evangelio, el diácono o cantor anuncia desde el ambo las fiestas movibles del año en curso, usando la siguiente fórmula:

IN THE MODERN AGE the Epiphany proclamation is not about pragmatic dissemination of information. More importantly, it is a reminder of the centrality of the resurrection of the Lord in the liturgical year and the importance of the great mysteries of faith celebrated each year. Determined by the first ecclesiastical full moon after the vernal equinox, these great feasts further remind us of our immersion in God’s creation. Furthermore, this chant is a unique (and fun) expression that connects our present day to our ancient roots of the Church. It is a tradition that reminds of who we are, where we come from, and where we are going!

Remember to chose whatever starting note is most comfortable!

• Dioceses that celebrate Ascension on Thursday • (in the United States: Ecclesiastical Provinces of Boston, Hartford, New York, Newark, Omaha, Philadelphia): • PDF Download • The Announcement of Easter and the Moveable Feasts • 2025

• Dioceses that celebrate Ascension on Sunday: • PDF Download • The Announcement of Easter and the Moveable Feasts • 2025

* * YouTube • The Announcement of Easter and the Moveable Feasts • DEMO • (Ascension on a Thursday)

ANUNCIO DE LA PASCUA Y FIESTAS MOVIBLES

• En los lugares cuando la Ascensión se celebra el jueves: • en los Estados Unidos: Provincias Eclesiásticas de Boston, Hartford, Nueva York, Newark, Omaha, Filadelfia: • PDF descargar gratis • El Anuncio de la Pascua y Fiestas Movibles • 2025

• En los lugares cuando la Ascensión ha traslada al domingo VII de Pascua: • PDF descargar gratis • El Anuncio de la Pascua y Fiestas Movibles • 2025

* * YouTube • El Anuncio de la Pascua y Fiestas Movibles • DEMO • (Ascensión se celebra el jueves)

This chant is a wonderful way to add additional reverence to the liturgy. By leading us through key moments of salvation history, this proclamation reminds us—on the very day in which Christ is revealed to all nations—of Christ’s redeeming power in all our lives and to the whole world.

Soli Deo gloria

