Principles vs Preferences

I ran into this idea recently: principles vs. preferences in planning out a curriculum or music lineup.  In this idea, it is imperative to not misconstrue personal preferences into principles – that the music (or subject matter) is great because: “I have good taste, and I like it.” De gustibus…  Education, study and docility to the Magisterium of the Church on matters of liturgical music must be present in those who make the music at the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and the Hours.  Who knows – maybe you might start to prefer the music that is fitting according to the principles Catholic Sacred Music?

