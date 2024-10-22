Corpus Christi Watershed

In Search of the Pius XII Psalter!

The following came from Robert B.
[We usually redact names for anonymity’s sake.]

“I teach Latin at the local Catholic seminary.
Can you send me the Pian Psalter version of Psalm 1?”

Jeff Ostrowski responds as follows:
[His comments were made on 22 October 2024.]

If I live to be 100 years old, I will never understand how it is possible that so few people know about the “project” of Pope Pius XII. Literally just days after the end of World War II, the Pius XII Psalter was released. It is also sometimes called “The Bea Psalter” or “The Version by the Pontifical Biblical Institute.” Such a change would have meant every liturgical book in existence would need to be scrapped and redone. The fabulous historian, Yves Chiron, had some very interesting comments about the Pius XII Psalter.

Unfortunately, I don’t have the first psalm. You can download this inventory, which lists all the psalms I have access to. I suspect one of our readers will know where all 150 psalms can be purchased. There may also be an online source which contains them, although one has to be careful with online sources. As soon as somebody lets me know, I will pass along the information.

