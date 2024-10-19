Is the ‘Orans’ Position Disobedient? • Re: the Congregation’s Posture during the Lord’s Prayer

HE OFFERTORY ANTIPHON for tomorrow—which is the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time—comes from Psalm 118: Levábo manus meas ad mandáta tua, quae diléxi. Translated into English, that means: “I will lift up my hands towards your commandments which I love.” Increasingly, I’ve observed people attempting to “rebuke” or “scold” or “reprimand” Catholics who raise their hands (a.k.a. use the ‘orans’ position) during the OUR FATHER at Mass. We can assume the scolders have good intentions, but I feel such rebuking isn’t helpful. Please allow me to explain why I feel this way.

Their Basic Argument • When it comes to people who make memes like this and like this, the basic argument they put forward is twofold. First of all, they point out that no rubric commands this. Therefore, since no rubric commands it (according to their argument), doing it is wrong and must be condemned. Secondly, they point out the rubrics sometimes call for the Celebrant to assume the ‘orans’ position. Therefore (according to their argument), people who use the ‘orans’ position during the OUR FATHER are guilty of priesthood simulation (i.e. “pretending to be a priest”).

Sordid History • There were no ‘rubrics’ for the faithful for hundreds of years. Indeed, attempting to micromanage the congregation has a rather sordid history. It began in the 1940s with the LITURGICAL COMMENTATOR, who stood at the pulpit and talked (“ran his mouth”) all throughout the Mass. Monsignor Robert A. Skeris explained such things—in his inimitable way—to Mother Angelica during a legendary 1998 ETWN appearance:

Beautiful Gesture • The ‘orans’ position is how the early Christians prayed. According to Father Peter Gee, it indicates “surrender” to God’s holy will. If someone points a gun at you, what do you do? You raise your hands. During the OUR FATHER, we’re supposed to pray: May Thy will be done. In other words, we’re supposed to surrender to God’s will.1

The ‘Correct’ Answer • Some Catholics are highly educated; others are not. Some Catholics possess a lengthy attention span; others do not. Some Catholics are disabled; others are not. Some Catholics are responsible for taking care of small children during Mass; others are not. The ‘traditional’ way allows each Catholic to pray at Mass as he wishes. It’s really nobody else’s business!

Conclusion • It’s difficult for me to see how members of the congregation using the ‘orans’ position during Mass is harmful. The strongest argument against it—in my humble opinion—would be: it’s not really our tradition. On the other hand, I’m not sure anyone really cares what I think about this matter. Do you agree with my position, or do you disagree? I’d welcome your thoughts.

1 Unfortunately, many people say “Thy will be done” but actually mean “may my own will be done.”

