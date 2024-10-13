The best conducting advice I’ve ever received is from a book by Imogen Holst (daughter of Gustav Holst). At the very end of her book Conducting a Choir: A Guide for Amateurs, she writes: “The main essentials are the same in conducting amateurs and conducting professionals. And any professional singer or player would agree that the three golden rules apply to all conductors: learn your score thoroughly, don’t talk too much, and listen to what you are hearing.”

