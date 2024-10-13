Corpus Christi Watershed

“Is it not true that prohibiting or suspecting the extraordinary form can only be inspired by the demon who desires our suffocation and spiritual death?” —The Vatican’s chief liturgist from 2014-2021; interview with Edw. Pentin (23-Sep-2019)

Views from the Choir Loft

The Best Conducting Advice

·

The best conducting advice I’ve ever received is from a book by Imogen Holst (daughter of Gustav Holst). At the very end of her book Conducting a Choir: A Guide for Amateurs, she writes: “The main essentials are the same in conducting amateurs and conducting professionals. And any professional singer or player would agree that the three golden rules apply to all conductors: learn your score thoroughly, don’t talk too much, and listen to what you are hearing.”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.