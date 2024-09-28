Most Magnificent Plainsong Kyrie?

Which—in your opinion—is the greatest setting of the KYRIE ELEYSON found in the official books? Some of my favorites are: (a) Kyrie X [similar to Orbis factor] “In Dominicis per annum” found in the Cantus ad libitum section; (b) Kyrie XVII “In Dominicis Adventus et Quadragesimae” [both versions]; (c) Kyrie X “Alme Pater”; (d) Kyrie II “Kyrie fons bonitatis”; (e) Kyrie IX “Cum jubilo”; (f) Kyrie III “Kyrie Deus sempiterne”; and (g) Kyrie IV “Cunctipotens Genitor Deus.” I doubt I could single out just one as “the greatest.”

