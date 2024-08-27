Corrinne May Conducts At “Totus Tuus”

AST FRIDAY, at the Marian Night of Music concert, the Totus Tuus Schola Cantorum led by Singaporean ‘platinum’ artist Corrinne May chanted a rich repertoire of Gregorian Chant and sacred polyphony dedicated to our Lord, Blessed Mother, and Saint Joseph. The following choral works were sung: If Ye Love Me (Tallis); Ave Maria (Palestrina); Te Joseph Celebrent (Plainchant); Magnificat (Ciro Grassi); O Magnum Mysterium (Father Victoria); Agnus Dei (Kevin Allen); Adoro Te Devote (Charlotte Lansberg); Anima Christi & Totus Tuus (Marco Frisina); and the Pater Noster (Monsignor Jules Van Nuffel).

Corrinne May writes:

There is a mystery of truth communicated by beauty which reflects the Divine. The late Alice von Hildebrand says, “Beauty is a reflection of God and a reflection of His own infinite beauty.” As Saint Augustine famously remarks, “Cantare amantis est”—singing belongs to the one who loves. When man comes into contact with God, mere speech is insufficient. Sacred Music in all its beauty & tradition is meant to articulate the very truth in our hearts to Almighty God. Please pray for me and the choir. May Our Lady be better known and loved.

