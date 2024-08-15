Corpus Christi Watershed

Music List • “Assumption” (15 August)

Several readers expressed interest in seeing my music list for the Assumption (15 August). You will notice the COMMUNION HYMN is a special version of “Ave Maris Stella” in English and Spanish. Our Mass on the Assumption was Tri-Lingual: Latin, English, and Spanish. Here’s the organ accompaniment (five pages) for that hymn. Furthermore, those who follow the links on the ORDER OF MUSIC can download a ‘printable’ congregational booklet with that hymn.

