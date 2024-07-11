Introit • “15th Sunday in Ordinary Time”

Here’s the PDF file (vocalist) of the CHAUMONOT ENTRANCE CHANT for this coming Sunday. It’s an English version of the ancient “Dum Clamárem” Introit. This afternoon, I wrote out this unofficial organ accompaniment, in which I tried to preserve the chant’s modality. I realize some people never listen to internet videos, but if you want to hear a rehearsal video I made for this chant: click here.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.