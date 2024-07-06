PDF • “14th Sunday in Ordinary Time”

This Sunday I begin service at my new church in Michigan. If you’re curious about the musical lineup for the Spanish Mass, feel free to download the Order of Music I created for the 14th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year B. I tried to be sensitive to what the parish was doing before my arrival because there’s nothing admirable about disturbing (in an abrupt way) the accustomed way of praying. In other words, changes should be introduced be gradually (broadly speaking).

