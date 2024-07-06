Corpus Christi Watershed

“If we do not love those whom we see, how can we love God, Whom we do not see?” Bishop Fulton J. Sheen

Views from the Choir Loft

PDF • “14th Sunday in Ordinary Time”

·

This Sunday I begin service at my new church in Michigan. If you’re curious about the musical lineup for the Spanish Mass, feel free to download the Order of Music I created for the 14th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year B. I tried to be sensitive to what the parish was doing before my arrival because there’s nothing admirable about disturbing (in an abrupt way) the accustomed way of praying. In other words, changes should be introduced be gradually (broadly speaking).

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.