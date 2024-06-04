“People’s Mass Book” • Omer Westendorf

On page 226 of the “People’s Mass Book” (1964), you’ll discover the “TOULON” melody used several times in the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal, whose editorial team made it clear they had zero interest in “ginning up” a brand new hymnody tradition. Many of the melodies in the Brébeuf Hymnal were used by hundreds of Catholic hymn books, but their harmonies, voice-leading, and ranges were greatly improved, as you’ll see if you listen to TOULON. Some contend the vocal ranges in old Catholic hymnals were placed insanely high owing to the existence of boys’ choirs—but there are difficulties with this assertion.

