Corpus Christi Watershed

“If we do not love those whom we see, how can we love God, Whom we do not see?” Bishop Fulton J. Sheen

Views from the Choir Loft

25 May 2024 • FEEDBACK

·

We get tons of messages from readers; perhaps we should do a better job sharing them. In 2010, composer Dan Schutte published “Mass of Christ the Savior,” based upon the theme song from the My Little Pony television cartoon. Earlier today, someone under the moniker “Praying Girl” wrote as follows: “I wonder how many people know about this. That the melody for the GLORIA came from My Little Pony. I think it’s a disgrace because you’re not thinking about God, but a little pony.”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.