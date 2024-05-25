25 May 2024 • FEEDBACK

We get tons of messages from readers; perhaps we should do a better job sharing them. In 2010, composer Dan Schutte published “Mass of Christ the Savior,” based upon the theme song from the My Little Pony television cartoon. Earlier today, someone under the moniker “Praying Girl” wrote as follows: “I wonder how many people know about this. That the melody for the GLORIA came from My Little Pony. I think it’s a disgrace because you’re not thinking about God, but a little pony.”

