PDF • “Propers in figured notation”

Jennifer Urquhart wrote to us: “I’m currently involved in providing music for a non-specialist choir which will sing a TLM for the Sacred Heart. Since those propers changed in 1929, the one in the figured Liber Usualis (1924) now has the wrong texts.” Jennifer placed those propers into modern notation, which you can download as a PDF. For myself, I prefer plainsong notation written on 5 lines. It’s also good to remember the same Propria Missæ are available in modern notation at this website with pipe organ accompaniment.

