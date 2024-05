This coming Sunday in the Extraordinary Form will be the Fifth Sunday after Easter. Each week, everyone can freely visit this page, downloading such booklets (as it were) directly from the source. Nevertheless, I’d like to draw your attention to the ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT BOOKLET (20 pages) for Vespers in the Extraordinary Form: Dominica V Post Pascha.

