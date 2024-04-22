Fundraiser Update From CCW President

E ARE UNDER PRESSURE to transfer our website to a “subscription model.” We don’t want to do this. Our website must remain free to all. Can you imagine how annoying it would be to keep track of login credentials? What if you’re away from your desk? And providing login credentials to all your choir members would be such a hassle. On Holy Thursday, JEFF OSTROWSKI (whom our Board of Directors elected president in 2011) released an urgent appeal for donations. Earlier today, he provided the following update:

The response to our appeal has been tremendous. However, we still need a few more people to pledge $5.00 dollars per month. We have no endowment; we have no major donors; we run no advertisements; we have no savings. Your generosity is the only reason we exist.

Chelan, Washington State

CCWatershed is a God sent resource that I can’t function without! Such great work by the team to bring beauty back to our liturgy!

Hawaii

I find your newsletter most interesting. I am just a chorister, but a musician by formation.

Indiana

I have used several of your psalms in a previous parish and have gotten my current parish to use several as well. I honestly did not know you could take donations. Thank you for all you do and the opportunity to support the Lord’s work!

Visalia, California

You are a blessing to our Schola.

El Paso, Texas

Thank you for all the wonderful work! May God Bless you abundantly!

Southlake, Texas

This donation is given in honor of Robert Cardinal Sarah

Pascagoula, Mississippi

I wish I could donate more! I hope I can in the future. I also hope I can make better use of your simply beautiful, incredibly valuable resources. I’m a choir director/cantor/organist but finding the manpower and the permission from pastors to delve into Sacred Music tradition is challenging (not to mention dealing with my own lack of ability). Thank you so much for your dedication to Sacred Music! God bless you!

Chouteau, Oklahoma

God bless your work! The St. Rene Goupil chant page is so helpful! As well as the many free pdfs of SATB hymns.

Rapid City, South Dakota

Thank you for existing. My prep for Sunday Mass would be impossible without CC Watershed.

Haiku, Hawaii

Thank you for your amazing hard work and perseverance

Maumee, Ohio

I have utilized the CCW resources for many years. I’m pleased to make a donation, and would subscribe if it became necessary.

Reseda, Los Angeles

Thank you for all you do to preserve and promote Sacred Music for TLM. May the Lord God bless you and your family. God be willing, we will increase our donations when our family finances improve.

Missoula, Montana

Thank you for all the work you do and all the resources you provide for those interested in and/or involved with Sacred Music! I coordinate a small volunteer choir and CCWatershed is always my go-to! I now know more than I could have imagined about Antiphons, especially the ever-illusive Offertory Antiphons. You guys are amazing.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

I am donating to you from my music ministry budget, since your resources have been helpful in building up my ministry.

Galveston, Texas

I’ve been enjoying your newsletter. Keep up the good work.

Rochester Hills, Michigan

Thank you for your work. I am just a person learning the Psalms and it is nice to be able to download the Psalm Tones. God Bless your work.

College Station, Texas

I am a newly ordained priest. When I was in seminary we constantly used stuff from you guys to help us learn things. Thank you!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.