“Stabat Mater Dolorosa” • Four (4) Choral Settings

HOSE CONSIDERING programming the “Stabat Mater” during PASSIONTIDE might wish to consider this contemporary setting (476) by Gustaaf Nees, a Belgian composer and professor at the LEMMENSINSTITUUT. There’s also this remarkable version (486), which utilizes an arresting Roman Catholic (!) translation of the “Stabat Mater” created in 1599AD. But that’s not the only ancient translation done by Roman Catholics. A breathtaking translation of the STABAT MATER was allowed to be printed in London since it appeared during the reign of James II of England, a Catholic. He’d converted from Anglicanism secretly in 1667AD, and refused to take a mandatory oath (1673 “Test Act”) denouncing the doctrine of TRANSUBSTANTIATION, instead choosing to relinquish the post of Lord High Admiral. A devout man, he once said: “If occasion were, I hope God would give me his grace to suffer death for the true Catholic religion as well as banishment.” His brother, who reigned as King of England until 1685, became a Catholic on his deathbed. Monsignor Hugh T. Henry has pointed out that some hymnals corrupted the hymn’s true title, which the Brébeuf Hymnal correctly prints as: “Under the world-redeeming Rood.” You can listen to this 1667AD version (484), which strikes me as more “hymn-like” (metrical), probably because it’s in triple time.1

Yet Another Option • If the ‘contemporary’ chords by Gustaaf Nees are too difficult for your choir, the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal provides a straightforward SATB setting (480). On the other hand, I can’t deny that female voices on the melody—with gentle accompaniment from the pipe organ—creates an outstanding effect. Here’s a live recording of my choir (which consists 100% of volunteer singers) at yesterday’s PALM SUNDAY Mass:

Elegant Castles • If I live to be 100 years old, I’ll never understand why modernity has embraced such ugly architecture. Today’s buildings are invariably drab, depressing, and uninspired. Even when modern architects attempt to ‘mimic’ classical architecture, somehow they tend to miss the mark. Are the ancient principles of architecture simply beyond the grasp of homo modernus? In any event, one of my favorite things about religious art from medieval times (and also the Renaissance) is their inclusion of elegant castles in the background:

Here’s another example:

1 In an attempt to guess who created this elegant translation of the Stabat Mater, Monsignor Hugh Henry wrote: “It is not improbable that John Dryden was its author, for his conversion to Catholicity took place in 1686—one year before the translation appeared—and he is known to have translated some of the old Latin hymns of the Divine Office. Certainly the unction, the poetic diction, the powerful rhythms, the close antitheses, of this exquisite poem are worthy of his pen.” The melody in the Brébeuf Hymnal is based on “O Mensch, sieh wie hie auf Erdreich.” The source of the text is: “The Office of the B. V. Mary in English, to which is added the Vespers in Latin and English, as it is sung in the Catholic Church upon all Sundays and principal Holy-days throughout the whole Year” (London: Printed by Henry Hills, Printer to the King’s Most Excellent Majesty for his Household and Chappel; And are to be sold at his Printing-house on the Ditch-side in Black-Fryers, 1687) p. 393.

