Clarence Thomas Speaks About The Eucharist

USTICE CLARENCE THOMAS attended Roman Catholic seminary for several years. One seminary he attended was Benedictine: viz. “Conception” in Missouri (north of Kansas City). Justice Thomas was added to the Supreme Court in 1991. These days he’s distinguished by his ardent love for college athletics. He’s also known to travel the country in an RV for weeks at a time (with his wife) where he engages in conversation with people at the RV parks for hours … without them ever knowing his true identity.

This video clip is about 2 minutes in length.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.