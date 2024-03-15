Dr. Alfred Calabrese Conducts In Boston Cathedral

HE Boston Pilot has published a newspaper article vis-à-vis 120 members of American Federation Pueri Cantores who traveled to Boston to sing at Mass. The choir was conducted by Dr. Alfred Calabrese, director of music at Saint Rita Parish in Dallas, Texas. It was his first time conducting a Pueri Cantores festival in Boston, and he told The Boston Pilot that it was “wonderful” to be conducting in “such a historic and beautiful cathedral,” adding that “these choirs are really well-prepared and sound great.” The singers came from schools and parishes from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Maine. Their repertoire on March 9 spanned centuries, from Gregorian chants to Bach and Mozart to living composers.

