“Church Music Job” • Salary Between $50k – $70k

N MINNESOTA, a wonderful parish is currently seeking a full-time director of sacred music. It offers a negotiable compensation package between $50,000 and $70,000 per year with other powerful incentives I don’t feel comfortable describing on this public forum. [You would be amazed how many people read this blog, and not all of them have pure intentions.] The candidate whom they select will have the privilege of working with a terrific priest. Moreover, an invaluable opportunity awaits the conscientious choirmaster: viz. to ‘nourish’ the parish music program by teaching 1-2 days at their splendid parish school and high school.1

“No Nonsense” Parish • In another life, I would have taken this position myself. I believe this is a great community with a mission-oriented pastor and parish leadership team sincerely striving to build an authentic Catholic culture and community. They believe sacred music as the Church envisions is an integral part of that vision.

Fabulous Opportunity • Their pastor has been good to me and my family. I want to help him find the right director of sacred music for his parish and school. This is an excellent opportunity for a choirmaster! I believe any dedicated choirmaster would love to team up with a pastor like him—and any church musician serious about his vocation would be thrilled to minister in a parish community such as this. Indeed, the pastor is young, honest, energetic, highly intelligent, personable, mature, and (he would kill me for saying this), in my opinion, a very holy man.

1 In other words, the musician will have a ‘constant stream’ of young Catholics to recruit!

