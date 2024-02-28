“Palestrina500” • Sacred Heart Parish (Michigan)

ATHER ROBERT SKERIS has a phrase reserved for those with an inflated sense of their own superiority. The arrogance of such people is apparent to everyone who comes into contact with them—yet they go through life without realizing it. About such wretched folks, Father Skeris says (with his famous grin): “You’re looking great, Narcissus!” The reality is, humans are naturally attracted to those who are humble . We gravitate towards those who listen . Furthermore, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with saying: “I could never do that.”

Jonathan Bading • I was recently reminded of this when I met (in person) a Michigan musician named JONATHAN BADING. He’s in charge of a special project which has been featured by the Catholic World Report. Essentially, to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the birth of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina (d. 1594), Mr. Bading’s parish is bringing in the greatest choirs from all over the world to sing for Mass (!) using settings by Palestrina. Where else can you hear Mass sung by groups like the TALLIS SCHOLARS and the THE LONDON ORATORY SCHOOL? I have no idea how Jonathan was able to arrange all this, but I do know one thing: I could never organize something of that magnitude!

Learn more at this link:

Sight-Reading • When my family visited Jonathan, I asked him to sight-read a fugue by Johann Sebastian Bach. (The fugues of Bach are what got me involved with music in the first place—I just love them.) Here’s a short clip showing how that sounded:

You can learn more about PALESTRINA500 by means of this YouTube video:

Jonathan was also featured on EWTN:

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.