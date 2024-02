Writing excellent music is easier in four voices than three. We often sing from MATRI DIVINAE GRATIAE, a 3-voice collection by Kevin Allen for Soprano, Alto, and Bass. Someone made a recording of my volunteer choir singing “Si Ambulávero” (from that collection). This “raw recording” starts toward the end of the psalm tone then launches into the polyphonic section.

