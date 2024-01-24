Corpus Christi Watershed

“If we do not love those whom we see, how can we love God, Whom we do not see?” Bishop Fulton J. Sheen

Views from the Choir Loft

“Seeking Employment” • Please help!

·

Ten years ago, I moved my wife and children to Los Angeles. With each passing year, it’s become more difficult to raise a family in this city. I believe God may be calling me to seek employment elsewhere. Can you help me? I’ve assembled my official résumé (PDF). If you know of any parishes, chapels, colleges, basilicas, shrines, or cathedrals seeking a choirmaster & organist, can you let me know? Here’s my personal email address.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.