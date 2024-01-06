“I’ll Keep Your Secret, Choirmasters!” • (Tell Jeff)

EBULOUS. Precise criteria vis-à-vis “which hymns are suitable for Mass” are notoriously nebulous . It would seem subjectivity is baked into the cake. Consider the editor of a very famous ‘traditional’ hymnal who told me she painstakingly deleted every instance of the word “womb” in her book. She claimed she’d rather die than sing that word, which she considered a “medical” term. Although I disagree about WOMB, I do consider certain hymns objectionable and unsuitable for the public worship of Almighty God. Sometimes, a hymn’s rhymes are predictable and puerile; or the melody might be poorly-constructed and obnoxious. I won’t be naming names, because that’s a good way to make enemies. Nevertheless, I believe hymn lyrics should have—broadly speaking—something “lofty” or “noble” or “sophisticated” or “dignified” about them.1

An Example • Certain Catholics have an issue with Once in Royal David’s City. In their view, its lyrics are too childish for the Holy Mass. It’s true that our Savior told us to be “child-like” (which isn’t the same as child ish ). That particular hymn comes from a collection by Mrs. Cecil Frances Alexander (d. 1895) called: HYMNS FOR LITTLE CHILDREN. The Preface to that book says the hymn lyrics are “in simple language, never above the understanding of a child.” What do you think? Do you feel its lyrics are too childish? You can email me confidentially—I won’t reveal your opinion to anyone else!

Problem Solved • If you are someone who loves the IRBY melody but honestly believes the vocabulary used by Once in Royal David’s City is too unsophisticated, the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal provides a really marvelous option for you. In essence, it provides a Christmas version of “Quem Terra Pontus Aethera”—an ancient Catholic hymn eminently suited to the Nativity of our Lord—but sung to the wonderful IRBY melody:

Not Public List • It would be incredibly foolish of me to reveal publicly hymns I don’t care for. Therefore, I have no intention of doing that. You can look at my list, but please don’t share it with anybody else!

1 If singing a hymn necessitates going home and looking a word up in the dictionary, that’s okay! I realize today’s culture does not generally approve of such things, since it has made the lowest common denominator into a type of god. Indeed, I learned recently that encouraging “punctuality” is now considered a form of white supremacy by some Americans!

