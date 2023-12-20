Corpus Christi Watershed

“If we do not love those whom we see, how can we love God, Whom we do not see?” Bishop Fulton J. Sheen

“My Favorite Christmas Song” • Played by Dr. Carbonell and Fr. Justin Ward (Live Recording)

RIS KRINGLE EXCHANGES, lights on the trees, lights on the houses, lights on the businesses, holiday, cakes, Christmas crafts, nativity sets, baby’s first Christmas—I love Christmas! On my facebook feed, the following video caught my eye. It’s one of my favorite Christmas songs, played on the piano in a four-hand arrangement, by Dr. Francisco Carbonell (Music Director for the Diocese of Birmingham) and Very Reverend Justin L. Ward (Episcopal Master of Ceremonies).

Here’s the direct URL link.

Vatican Prediction • Years ago, I had the pleasure of meeting FATHER PIERRE PAUL—choirmaster of the Cappella Giulia at the Vatican—who gave us a tour of Rome, which lasted all day. Father Pierre mentioned “Francisco Carbonell” as someone to keep an eye on.

