Dr. Alexis Kutarna Shares Photographs of Texas Workshop With Composer Kevin Allen

LEXIS KUTARNA is Director of Sacred Music at Cathedral High School in Houston. A wife and mother, she also serves as professor at the University of Saint Thomas. Dr. Kutarna recently released photographs of her students with legendary composer, Kevin Allen. According to Dr. Kutarna: “In addition to Kevin Allen’s lecture on Thursday evening at UST, his choir clinic with Cathedral High School was open for observation by UST Master of Sacred Music students & alumni.” She later added: “So delighted our students had this great experience with sacred music composer Kevin Allen today! Big things are happening at Cathedral High School.” One who attended wrote: “Sacred music composer Kevin Allen held a choir clinic for the students at Cathedral High School on Friday morning. It was a refreshing experience to visit and observe Mr. Allen at work. Sharing the morning with sacred music friends and cohorts from the UST Sacred Music Masters program in a Q&A was truly enriching. Thank you Alexis Kutarna providing a fantastic educational experience.”

Learn more about Kevin Allen at his EMPORIUM.

